The presidents of Turkey and Greece, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Konstantinos Tasoulas, held talks in Istanbul on bilateral relations and regional issues. The meeting at the Dolmabahce presidential office lasted around 35 minutes and was held behind closed doors. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, and Presidential Advisor on Foreign Policy and Security Akif Cagatay Kilic also attended.

Following the talks, Tasoulas and the delegation accompanying him left the building. So far, no detailed official statement has been published on the specific topics discussed or the agreements reached. Before the meeting, Burhanettin Duran said: “Our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold a meeting with the President of Greece, Konstantinos Tasoulas, in Istanbul on November 28, 2026.”

Meeting against a backdrop of unresolved disputes

Tasoulas was in Istanbul at the invitation of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew for the patriarchate’s feast day. The conversation with Erdogan is considered the first official bilateral meeting between a serving Greek president and a Turkish president on Turkish territory since the restoration of democracy in Greece in 1974. The previous visit by a Greek head of state to Turkey was made by Prokopis Pavlopoulos in May 2017.

Ankara and Athens maintain a dialogue, but remain at odds over maritime borders, the continental shelf, exclusive economic zones, airspace, energy exploration, and Cyprus. In February 2026, Erdogan said that differences in the Aegean Sea and the eastern Mediterranean “are not insurmountable” provided that international law, goodwill, and constructive dialogue are respected.

Two victims in operation near Gavdos

Meanwhile, two migrants died during a rescue operation off the Greek island of Gavdos, south of Crete. According to the Greek coast guard, 43 people were rescued, while the bodies of two of them were found in a rocky area of the island. Four survivors were transported to a hospital in Crete. eKathimerini reported that the boat had probably struck rocks while approaching the shore, but the cause of death has not been definitively confirmed by the authorities.

The incident is part of a sharp increase in migration pressure along Greece’s southern shores. According to the Greek coast guard and the European agency Frontex, more than 1,100 people traveling by boat from North Africa were rescued or reached land near Crete and Gavdos over two days. Earlier in November, the bodies of 22 people were found in two boats that had set off from Libya toward southern Greece.

Sources: aa.com.tr, apnews.com, ekathimerini.com