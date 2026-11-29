Ten people have been killed and 110 injured in an explosion near a school in Asadabad, the capital of Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar province. Most of the injured are children, Interior Ministry spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani said.

The explosion occurred on November 28 at around 10:00 a.m. local time in the Andar Ser area, near a school for primary and middle school students. Initial reports put the number of casualties lower – seven dead and up to 99 injured, but authorities later updated the figures to 10 dead and 110 injured.

Preliminary theory about the cause

According to Sami ul Haq Bayan, director of the Information and Culture Department in Kunar, the explosion likely started at a nearby depot for explosives used by mining companies. The materials were intended for mining operations and rock blasting. Local authorities cite negligence as a possible cause, but no definitive conclusions have yet been reached.

Police teams and investigators worked at the scene. There is no indication that the explosion was caused by an attack, and the investigation must establish how the explosives were stored and used.

Destruction and rescue efforts

Part of the school building collapsed. Witnesses described collapsed roofs, destroyed walls, shattered glass and children trapped under the debris. In one of the classrooms, school bags, books and shoes were scattered and covered in dust.

“When I arrived, I saw children – some were dead, while others were covered in blood. Some of the roofs had collapsed; the walls were gone,” said Haji Suleiman, whose son was injured.

The injured were admitted to hospitals in Asadabad. Some of the wounded were transported to the regional hospital in Nangarhar. UNICEF said that, together with partner organizations, it is providing emergency medical assistance and assessing the additional needs of the affected children and families.

Previous incident in Kabul

The explosion is the second serious incident to affect Afghan schoolchildren in recent months. In August, more than 40 children between the ages of 9 and 14 were injured in a hand grenade attack on a school complex in Kabul.

The investigation in Kunar is continuing. Until it is completed, no official assessment of the material damage has been released, nor have any details been provided about possible arrests or charges.

Sources: apnews.com, streetinsider.com, btvnovinite.bg