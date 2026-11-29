Russia has lost 2,479 servicemen over the past 24 hours in the war against Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported. According to its data, the total personnel losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,653,465 people.

The Ukrainian side also reports 43 Russian artillery systems, four tanks and nine armoured combat vehicles destroyed. The list also includes one multiple rocket launcher, one air defence system and eight ground-based robotic systems.

During the same period, 1,547 Russian unmanned aerial vehicles, 598 vehicles and fuel trucks, as well as four pieces of special equipment, were reported destroyed. The total number of Russian artillery systems that Ukraine’s General Staff says have been destroyed since the beginning of the war is 52,943.

November continues with high daily losses

The data for November 29 come after 2,825 Russian servicemen were reported out of action during the previous 24-hour period. On November 26, Ukraine’s General Staff reported that Russian losses had reached 55,629 servicemen in just the first 25 days of the month.

It was then stated that October 2026 had ended with 54,400 Russian casualties, setting the previous monthly record. According to the Ukrainian military command, November has already surpassed it, even though several days remain until the end of the month.

The figures cited are an estimate by Ukraine’s General Staff. Russia does not publish a comparable up-to-date breakdown of its losses, and data on the combat situation and destroyed equipment cannot be independently verified in real time.

Sources: pravda.com.ua