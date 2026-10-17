October 17, 1931. Judge sentences Al Capone to 11 years in prison for tax evasion

On October 17, 1931, Al Capone was sent to prison for tax evasion.

His real name is Alfonso Gabriel Capone, but he does not like it, so everyone calls him Al.

In fact, Capone is a very smart and intelligent boy - he starts school at the age of 5 and is an excellent student until the 6th grade. Then he interrupts his studies.

He began his career in Brooklyn, then moved to Chicago, where he became the boss of the American mafia. An interesting fact is that he became the "godfather of the mafia" at only 26 years old.

Towards the end of 1920. The FBI placed him on the list of "most wanted criminals, and in 1931. Al Capone was accused and convicted by the federal authorities of... income evasion.

This came about after the authorities got hold of his brother Ralph Capone. He was arrested on charges of tax evasion and convicted. But the most important information that the two agents managed to obtain was that the tax officials got hold of an accounting book of an establishment of the organization, as well as to find the two accountants.

By the spring of 1931, enough evidence had been collected to start a lawsuit. Al Capone was charged with 22 counts of embezzlement and defrauding the state of over $200,000, and separately charged with 68 members of his organization for 5,000 separate violations of the alcohol regime. He faces 34 years in prison.

Then the boss's lawyers made a deal with the prosecutor - Capone pleaded guilty, and the prosecutor recommended 2 to 5 years in prison. This was unheard of. With such efforts and so much evidence collected - such a low sentence.

On June 16, Al Capone entered the courtroom smiling, but left numb. Judge Wilkerson did not accept the deal made with the prosecutor and set a trial date for October 6. Throughout the summer, Capone's organization tried hard to find and influence the jury members by all means.

Late on Saturday night, October 17, 1931, after nine hours of deliberation, the jury reached a verdict and found Capone guilty of some, but not all, of the tax evasion charges. The court found only $32,488.81 in tax evasion. However, it was enough for Judge Wilkerson to sentence Capone to 11 years in prison, a $50,000 fine, and $30,000 in costs the following Saturday.