In Ikaria, the day often begins with a cup of herbal tea. On the Greek island, known for the longevity of some of its inhabitants, drinks from local plants are part of the tradition, and among them, iron mountain tea holds a special place.

Ikarian tea is made mainly from Sideritis sipylea. The dried flowers, leaves and stems of the plant are used. The herb is drunk after meals or during the day and is traditionally associated with maintaining the digestive system.

How to make iron tea

A cup requires about two teaspoons of dried herb. It is poured with hot water and left to stand for 15 to 20 minutes, after which the drink is strained. Honey or lemon can be added if desired, but they are not part of the basic recipe.

Traditional use does not mean that the tea is a proven remedy for gastrointestinal problems. Regular digestion depends on a combination of factors - nutrition, sufficient fiber and fluid intake, exercise and overall lifestyle. In Ikaria, tea is just one element of a broader Mediterranean tradition.

What the study shows about attention

A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of a standardized extract of Sideritis scardica was published in 2018. It involved 155 healthy men and women between the ages of 50 and 70. Some participants took 475 milligrams and others took 950 milligrams of the extract for 28 days.

At the higher dose, the researchers reported fewer false signals in a visual information test and lower momentary anxiety compared to a placebo. Results indicating faster information processing were also observed, but some of these differences were described as a trend, not as a definitively proven effect.

“These results suggest that the acute cognitive effects may be related to changes in cerebral blood flow, and the longer-term ones - to a reduction in momentary anxiety“, the study authors conclude.

It is important to note that the experiment did not use a regular tea bag or home-brewed herb, but a standardized extract of a specific type of iron. Therefore, the results cannot be automatically applied to every cup of mountain tea.

The data does not prove that the drink improves memory, treats digestive complaints or is the sole reason for longevity in Ikaria. It is more accurate to consider it as a traditional herbal drink, part of a lifestyle that includes nutrition, exercise and daily habits.

Sources: unian.net, blikk.hu