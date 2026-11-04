What to do if you have a heart attack while alone

If you suspect you are having a heart attack while alone, the first step is to call 112 immediately. You do not need to be certain of the diagnosis to seek emergency medical assistance. Tell the dispatcher your symptoms and exact location.

Waiting for the pain to subside, driving yourself to the hospital or trying treatments based on advice from the internet can delay medical assistance. The emergency medical team can begin assessment and treatment upon arrival and respond if your condition suddenly worsens during transport. The American Heart Association recommends calling emergency services immediately when symptoms of a heart attack occur.

Symptoms that should not be ignored

The most recognisable sign is pressure, tightness, heaviness or pain in the centre of the chest. The discomfort may last for more than a few minutes, subside and return. It may spread to one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach.

Other possible symptoms include shortness of breath, cold sweats, nausea, dizziness, unusual fatigue or a rapid and irregular pulse. A heart attack does not always begin with severe and sudden pain. In women, shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, weakness, back or jaw pain and unusual fatigue may occur alongside chest discomfort.

Do not drive or delay calling because of aspirin

Driving yourself is dangerous because a heart attack can cause sudden loss of consciousness or a severe heart rhythm disorder. An ambulance provides access to medical professionals during the journey, whereas a private car does not.

In certain cases, aspirin may be part of first aid, but it is not suitable for everyone. It should not be taken if you are allergic to the medication or have been specifically instructed by a medical professional to avoid it. The safest approach is to follow the dispatcher’s instructions, and taking aspirin must never delay the call to 112. The American Heart Association states that emergency medical help should be sought first, while the decision about aspirin may be provided by the medical operator.

Previously prescribed medication for chest pain should be used only in accordance with specific medical instructions. It is not a substitute for an emergency examination when a heart attack is suspected.

Why “cough CPR” does not help

Forceful and deliberate coughing, promoted online as “cough CPR”, is not a recommended way to survive a heart attack. The American Heart Association does not endorse the method because it can divert attention from calling emergency services immediately.

A heart attack and cardiac arrest are different conditions. During a heart attack, the blood supply to part of the heart muscle is interrupted, whereas during cardiac arrest the heart suddenly stops pumping blood effectively and the person loses consciousness. A heart attack can trigger cardiac arrest, in which self-help is no longer reliable. That is why calling 112 early is crucial.

Source: bgnes.bg