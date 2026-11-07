Flu vaccination during pregnancy also protects the baby

Seasonal flu vaccination during pregnancy provides dual protection – it reduces the risk of severe illness in the expectant mother and protects the baby during the first months after birth. Nevertheless, only 23% of pregnant women in Germany were vaccinated during the 2024–2025 flu season, the German publication GEO reports, citing information from the Professional Association of Gynaecologists in Germany (BVF).

Specialists warn that pregnant women face a higher risk of complications if infected with the influenza virus. This is due to the natural changes in the immune system, breathing and cardiovascular function during pregnancy. These changes can increase the likelihood of a severe infection, including the development of pneumonia and the need for hospital treatment.

The benefits of vaccination are not limited to the mother. After the vaccine is administered, the body produces antibodies that cross the placenta and reach the foetus. In this way, the newborn receives temporary immune protection during the first months of life, when it is still too young to be vaccinated against influenza.

According to German health experts, it is precisely this mechanism that makes immunisation particularly important. Studies show that vaccination during pregnancy can significantly reduce the risk of influenza infection in infants.

Despite the proven benefits, many expectant mothers worry that the vaccine could harm their unborn child. Dr Cornelia Hössemann, a gynaecologist and obstetrician from the BVF, explains that the available scientific data do not indicate an increased risk of serious complications resulting from the recommended flu vaccination.

Germany’s Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) recommends flu vaccination from the second trimester of pregnancy, that is, from the fourth month. For women with chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes or cardiovascular problems, immunisation is recommended as early as the first trimester.

Pregnant women receive inactivated flu vaccines, which do not contain live influenza viruses capable of replicating. Data from numerous studies confirm their safety for both the mother and the foetus.

Specialists remind the public that full immune protection develops approximately 10–14 days after vaccination. It is therefore advisable to plan vaccination before the seasonal flu begins to spread widely.

Although the flu vaccine does not provide 100% protection, it reduces the likelihood of severe illness and complications. Doctors advise expectant mothers to discuss the appropriate time for immunisation with their obstetrician-gynaecologist, taking into account their individual health status and stage of pregnancy.