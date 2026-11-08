One in 10 children in Bulgaria does not have all vaccinations

Around one in every 10 children in Bulgaria does not have all the mandatory vaccines for their age. This is shown by a study conducted by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization among 1,000 parents and guardians of children aged 10 to 14.

Some 88.4% of respondents said their children had received all mandatory immunizations. The data are based on parents’ self-reporting and not on an examination of individual immunization records.

Health conditions are the leading reason for missed vaccinations

Among parents who reported missed vaccinations, health conditions and contraindications were mentioned most often – 34.3%. Temporary postponement due to illness was cited by 21.8%.

Other reasons included a lack of information and consultation – 9%, a lack of clarity – 8.5%, and a lack of time – 8.4%. The Ministry of Health recommends that children who have missed doses be monitored, and that parents be reminded and informed about the benefits of immunization.

More than two-thirds of parents get information about vaccines from their family doctor. Other parents, the media and social networks also influence their decisions.

HPV vaccine coverage remains low

The share of those vaccinated against human papillomavirus is significantly lower. The separate survey on attitudes toward this vaccine was conducted among 156 parents and guardians.

According to their responses, vaccination had been completed for 13.8% of girls aged 10 to 18 and 8.6% of boys aged 10 to 14. Among girls, 50% of parents had still not made a decision, while 17% said they had refused. Among boys, the corresponding shares were 58% and 22%.

Vaska Krastilova, the mother of a 2-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy, said she had also had her older child given the recommended HPV vaccine.

„We discussed it at home first and talked to the pediatrician – about the consequences, what this virus causes, and we decided that it was good for the child’s health,“ Vaska Krastilova said.

Dr. Kalina Bozhilova said that in her practice there are parents who are also concerned about mandatory vaccines.

„There are very few who actually have medical indications. Parents may feel that their child has many allergies or does not tolerate vaccines well, but that is not sufficient grounds for postponing a vaccine,“ Dr. Kalina Bozhilova said.

In the event of an unequivocal refusal, parents sign a declaration, and doctors notify the regional health inspectorate. Sanctions do not stop all refusals.

Source: btvnovinite.bg