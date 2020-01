Селена се завърна по-бляскава от всякога (ВИДЕО)

It’s officially out! I was a bit embarrassed asking so often for you to stream or buy my album. It felt inauthentic. Thank YOU so much for making something so personal to me be a moment I’ll never forget. All I truly desire is for you all to enjoy the music and spread the love 🦋🌈💫

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 21, 2020 at 5:40pm PST