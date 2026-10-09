We are the first to introduce you to the new ID. Tiguan

Vienna, Austria. Mobile.bg team from the event site

Volkswagen officially introduced the new electric ID. Tiguan, which will take over the role of the ID.4 and ID.5, and we had the honor of getting to know the car even before its official premiere. The model will be released on European markets in early 2027, with pre-orders in Germany starting on October 13 with a starting price of 42,695 euros.

The electric SUV will not completely replace the Tiguan name, but will be offered in parallel with the familiar model with gasoline, diesel and hybrid drives. Thus, Volkswagen is transferring one of its most recognizable names to its electric range. The company indicates that over 8.3 million cars have been produced from the Tiguan.

In Europe, the ID. The Tiguan will be available in three configurations. The base version uses a 58.0 kWh battery, a 188 hp electric motor and rear-wheel drive. This is followed by a 77.0 kWh, 281 hp and rear-wheel drive variant, while the top-of-the-line version with the same battery has 295 hp and all-wheel drive.

According to Volkswagen, the maximum range reaches 600 km in the WLTP cycle, depending on the equipment and drivetrain. The 58.0 kWh battery allows towing a trailer weighing up to 1,800 kg, and the two 77.0 kWh versions - up to 2,000 kg. The front trunk offers 32 liters, while the rear cargo space reaches 534 liters.

The electric SUV also supports the Vehicle-to-Load function. Using a PowerSocket adapter, the battery can power external devices, including an electric grill or an electric bicycle.

Volkswagen has significantly changed the interior in response to criticism of the touch controls in earlier models of the ID range. Key functions, including the climate system, are controlled by physical buttons, and the steering wheel also uses mechanical switches instead of touch-sensitive surfaces.

In front of the driver is a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, and the central screen has a diagonal of 15 inches. A 12-inch display for the front passenger is available as an option - a solution that appears for the first time in a European Volkswagen model. The new “Retro“ mode can transform the digital instruments into the style of the blue-and-red dashboard from the Golf IV. The central screen also displays a virtual garage with six iconic models - Golf I, Golf II Country, Golf IV, Tiguan I, Race Touareg and Beetle.

Standard ID. The Tiguan will feature single-pedal steering. Additional systems include Connected Travel Assist, which assists in lane changes on highways and recognizes traffic lights. Volkswagen says the system can automatically stop the car at red lights.