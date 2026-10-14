How to prepare your family budget for winter expenses

Winter usually puts pressure on the family budget, as heating, fuel, winter tires, repairs, clothing and child expenses are added to regular bills. Final data from the National Statistical Institute shows that annual inflation in September 2026 was 5.6%, and prices in the group “Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels“ were 5.4% higher than a year earlier.

Transport is the most significant item that has become more expensive in the annual statistics – by 25.6%. Food products and non-alcoholic beverages are 1.4% more expensive for the same period. This does not mean the same increase for every household, but it shows why the monthly budget should be made according to the real expenses of the particular family.

Heating is the first planning feather

A practical step is to review the bills from the previous heating season and calculate an approximate amount for each of the months of November, December, January and February. The costs of preparing the home - seals, repairing leaks, checking the boiler or heating appliance - should be added to the current payments.

Sealing windows and doors limits heat loss. It is more economical to ventilate the rooms briefly and intensively, instead of leaving the windows open for a long time. However, in all such measures, safety and necessary ventilation should not be compromised.

Three groups of expenses

The budget can be arranged into three categories. The first includes mandatory payments - housing, food, heating, medicine, transportation to work and loans. The second includes predictable seasonal expenses such as winter tires, heating fuel, clothing, preventive maintenance and repairs. The third group includes deferred purchases, entertainment and non-urgent equipment renewals.

With food, it helps to plan the menu for several days and make purchases with a list. Large packages and promotions are not profitable if some of the products remain unused. The same principle applies to clothes - Before buying, it is wise to check what is already in the wardrobe, especially for children.

Setting aside a small amount for unforeseen expenses can reduce the risk of sudden credit in the event of damage, illness or urgent repairs. If income is limited, the reserve can be created gradually, rather than looking for it all at once at the end of the month.

What assistance is provided

The targeted heating assistance for the 2026/2027 season is 64.39 euros per month, or a total of 321.95 euros for the period from 1 November 2026 to 31 March 2027. For the most vulnerable households without income who heat with solid fuel, the amount is paid in one go.

The government also provides for a one-off compensation of 50 euros for over 550,000 people on low incomes. Those eligible include recipients of social benefits and heating assistance, families with children with permanent disabilities and other vulnerable groups. “In order to receive the funds, people do not need to submit applications“, the Council of Ministers announced.