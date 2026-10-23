The exhibition "Trust the Bulgarian" has started in Sofia

The exhibition "Trust the Bulgarian" has started at the pylons of the National Palace of Culture in Sofia. The jubilee 25th edition brings together only Bulgarian producers and will last until November 1. The stands are open every day from 10:00 to 19:30.

The forum is organized by the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry under the patronage of the Sofia Municipality. The opening was made by the Chairman of the BCCI Tsvetan Simeonov.

“Its main mission is to provide a platform and opportunity for small and micro enterprises that do not have direct access to the Sofia market and clientele to test consumer interest in their goods and services“, said Simeonov.

Only Bulgarian producers

According to the Chairman of the BCCI, only domestic producers are allowed to participate. Among the traditionally represented sectors are pharmacy, cosmetics, natural products, knitwear and textiles.

Simeonov noted that compared to the beginning 25 years ago, the scale of the exhibition is smaller, mainly due to the lack of a suitable exhibition hall. However, exhibitors continue to participate actively, and the forum is recognizable among people who work and live in the center of the capital.

The Chairman of the BCCI also emphasized the need for state relief for manufacturers and traders. According to him, without such measures, the country would have difficulty catching up with more advanced markets.

Food, cosmetics and home products

Among the participants is a producer of natural tahini and nut creams, presented as an alternative to traditional liquid chocolate. A bee farm offers honey and bee products, and a Rhodope farm presents homemade appetizers from the Belintash region.

A manufacturer from Dobrich shows genuine leather shoes with special orthopedic insoles. A company from Ruse offers children's clothing.

Visitors can also find rose water with a high natural content of rose oil, floral waters, creams, facial serums and massage oils based on herbal extracts.

Among the exhibited products is a line developed by scientists from the Institute of General and Inorganic Chemistry at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, related to the application of minerals and marine ingredients in products with healing and beautifying properties. A craft workshop complements the exhibition with handmade jewelry made of natural minerals and selected river pearls.

Sources: bta.bg