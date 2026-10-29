Turkey and Kazakhstan prepare economic breakthrough

Turkey and Kazakhstan intend to increase their bilateral trade to 15 billion US dollars and deepen their strategic partnership. This became clear after negotiations between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Kazakh counterpart Kassam-Jomart Tokayev, who arrived on an official visit to Ankara on October 28, the Kazakh news agency Kazinform reported.

The two heads of state held one-on-one talks, followed by an expanded meeting with the participation of official delegations. The main emphasis was placed on the development of trade and economic relations, attracting investments and implementing joint projects.

Tokayev emphasized that Turkey is already among the five largest trading partners of Kazakhstan and among the ten leading foreign investors in the country.

„Turkey is one of the five largest trading partners of Kazakhstan. In addition, the Turkish side is among the ten largest investors that have invested significant funds in the national economy of our country. Many large Turkish companies are successfully operating in Kazakhstan. We are ready to provide comprehensive support to our Turkish partners and create favorable conditions for their business“, said the Kazakh president.

For his part, Erdogan confirmed Ankara's intention to expand its economic presence in Kazakhstan and increase investment cooperation.

“We intend to increase trade to $15 billion and intensify the investment dimension of bilateral relations“, said the Turkish head of state.

Among the areas discussed are transport and logistics, energy, artificial intelligence, agriculture and the defense industry. The two sides view these sectors as an opportunity to expand economic ties and implement new joint initiatives.

Particular attention was paid to political relations between Astana and Ankara. According to Tokayev, cooperation is based on the historical and cultural proximity between the two peoples, as well as mutual trust.

The Kazakh president stated that there are no contradictions and disagreements between the two countries and that they continue to support each other both in a bilateral format and within international organizations.

Tokayev recalled that important agreements were reached during Erdogan's visit to Kazakhstan in May 2026. Then the two countries signed a Declaration of Eternal Friendship and Expanded Strategic Partnership, confirming their intention to deepen political and economic relations.

The official visit of the Kazakh president began with a welcome at the Ankara airport by Erdogan himself. An official welcoming ceremony was subsequently held.

The visit takes place immediately before Turkey's national holiday – Republic Day, which is celebrated on October 29. Tokayev congratulated the Turkish president and the people of the country, expressing support for the development and international role of Turkey.

The program of the visit also includes the participation of the two presidents in the 13th summit of the Organization of Turkic States on October 29.

The Kazakh head of state also confirmed his intention to participate in the international climate conference COP31, which will be held in the Turkish resort of Antalya.

The talks in Ankara confirm the aspiration of Kazakhstan and Turkey to turn their political partnership into more active economic interaction, with increasing bilateral trade to $15 billion remaining one of their main strategic goals.