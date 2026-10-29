ERM West provides nearly 10 million euros for the power supply in Blagoevgrad region

ERM West is investing nearly 10 million euros in the power distribution network in Blagoevgrad region in 2026. This became clear during the traditional working meeting of Electrohold management with representatives of local authorities, held with the hosting of the regional governor Vasil Trendafilov.

The focus of the talks was on investments for the development and modernization of the power distribution network, as well as the interaction between ERM West and local authorities for better prevention and rapid response to emergency situations.

„For us, direct dialogue with local authorities is extremely important. Municipalities know the specific needs of settlements best, and our task is to seek sustainable technical solutions and direct investments and activities where they will have the greatest effect“, said Radoslav Tsvetkov, Executive Director of ERM West, part of the Electrohold group.

Of the planned investments of ERM West for 2026, nearly 3.8 million euros are intended for connecting new customers in response to the dynamic construction and growth of settlements in the region. Nearly 1.1 million euros are directed to the construction of medium-voltage facilities, and over half a million euros - to the low-voltage network. 3 million euros are planned for the fulfillment of licensing obligations related to the periodic replacement of electricity meters. Another 1.5 million euros are intended for the acquisition of energy facilities for the purpose of more effective management and development of the network.

ERM West continues its targeted work on the maintenance of the clearings around overhead power lines. Maintaining easement areas and vegetation around power lines is among the important preventive measures to reduce the risk of accidents and power outages, especially in adverse weather conditions.

Among the significant projects of ERM West in the region are the reconstruction of the low-voltage network in the village of Bulgarchevo, the construction of new transformer stations in Sandanski, the villages of Banya and Dobrinishte, as well as the reconstruction of the overhead power line "Obidim". 300 thousand euros are being invested in expanding the capacity of the power line, which will create the necessary conditions for servicing the producers of electricity from renewable sources connected to the network.

During the meeting, the representatives of ERM West also emphasized the need for timely exchange of information and better coordination with municipal administrations in the planning and implementation of infrastructure projects. Timely interaction between the parties allows for more effective investment planning, coordination of activities on site and faster response to problems.

The meeting is part of Electrohold's policy of open and active dialogue with local authorities and the search for practical solutions for the development of the electricity distribution infrastructure and improvement of the quality of services for customers.