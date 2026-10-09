October 9, 1874: World Post Day

On October 9, we celebrate World Post Day. On this date in 1874, a treaty was signed in Bern to establish the Universal Postal Union, which in 1947 received the status of a specialized intergovernmental organization of the United Nations.

It is this day that the whole world celebrates as World Post Day.



The number of member countries in the union increased so rapidly over the next three years that its name was changed to the Universal Postal Union in 1878. In 1947, the UPU received the status of a specialized intergovernmental organization of the United Nations.



On July 1, 1879, Bulgaria became a full member of the Universal Postal Union. In 1880, the Principality received the first invitation to a conference in Paris and this was the beginning of the official international contacts of the Bulgarian post office.



The International Letter Week was celebrated by a decision of the 14th Congress of the Universal Postal Union in Ottawa, Canada, in 1957, during the calendar week that includes the date October 9 - World Post Day.

On July 1, 1879, Bulgaria became a full member of the Universal Postal Union.

„Bulgarian Posts“ is the first institution established after the Liberation of our country.

In 1880, the Principality received the first invitation to a conference in Paris and this was the beginning of the official international contacts of the Bulgarian post office.

The first known postal document found in Egypt dates back to 255 BC. But even before that time, postal services existed on almost all continents, taken over by couriers serving kings and emperors.

The purpose of this day is to create an idea of the role of the postal sector in everyday life and its contribution to the social and economic development of countries, although today the post office is slightly displaced by other forms of communication, much more convenient and advanced.