Terziev filed a lawsuit for 20,000 euros against MP Stanislav Anastasov

The mayor of Sofia Municipality Vasil Terziev took action in defense of public standards and institutional authority by filing a lawsuit for damages from offensive and defamatory statements against the MP from the DPS Stanislav Anastasov. The claim, filed with the Sofia City Court, also requests the imposition of a seizure on the defendant's bank accounts up to the claimed amount of 20,000 euros, the Sofia Municipality announced.

The reason for the filed case is Anastasov's publication of March 12, 2026, in which he makes absurd and serious accusations, calling the mayor of the capital "the main sponsor of a pedophile sect", "a pretender to be a mayor" and "a degenerate". These false claims were circulated in the media space, reaching hundreds of thousands of readers.

In his position, Vasil Terziev categorically states that while criticism is useful for every politician, the conscious spread of lies is a red line that cannot be crossed:

“When public figures begin to consciously spread slander, attribute crimes without evidence and turn hatred into a political tool, it is no longer about criticism. And it is not about my personal comfort. It is about what social standard we accept as normal“, the mayor points out.

According to Vasil Terziev, the unpunished trampling of facts destroys trust in institutions and democracy itself. He emphasizes that the responsibility is even greater when such behavior comes from people called to represent the citizens in the National Assembly.

„I chose to seek legal protection not because I cannot bear yet another insult, but because I believe that democracy is not defended only by elections. It is also defended with the clear understanding that freedom of speech is not the freedom to slander without consequences“, adds Terziev.

Legal parameters of the claim:

The claim is based on Art. 45 – Art. 52 of the Obligations and Contracts Act. It emphasizes that:

Mr. Terziev has never had anything to do with the described „sects“, nor has he taken any action to „grab“ of state property.

The qualifications used are intended to suggest moral and institutional illegitimacy.

The court has already allowed the imposition of a seizure, which the defendant himself confirmed publicly, complaining about blocked bank accounts.

Vasil Terziev remains steadfast in his intention to demand responsibility for any infringement on the truth: "There will be more."