Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov meets with the mayor of Burgas to prepare for Eurovision

The preparations for „Eurovision” in our country are in full swing. Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov, who heads the interdepartmental organizing committee for the song contest, is meeting with the mayor of Burgas Dimitar Nikolov, wrote "Nova Televizija".

The working meeting will be held in the municipality building. The two are expected to discuss the first steps in preparing for the contest.

The selection of the mascot for „Eurovision” in Burgas is currently underway. Four animals are in the running - the city's characteristic glarus, the world-famous capybara, the pink flamingo and the seahorse.

The inspections of the “Arena Burgas” hall, where the contest will be held in May next year, have already started. Work has also begun on the terrains that will be part of the infrastructure of “Eurovision 2027”.