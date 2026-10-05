IPB: The head of "Automagistrali" resigned - he does not agree with the way the bumpers are being replaced

The Executive Director of "Automagistrali" EAD Ivan Genov submitted his resignation to the Prime Minister on Friday. This was announced by the Road Safety Institute, indicating the reasons for the decision, quoted by Dariknews.bg.

According to the institute, Genov expressed disagreement with the way in which the replacement of the guardrails is being carried out, as well as with the actions of Minister Ivan Shishkov.

The Road Safety Institute claims that the state-owned company was put under pressure to install guardrails without certificates, without installation instructions, without projects and without contracts.

According to the institute, the guardrails were manufactured by the Turkish company “Karac“ from Bursa.

The Institute of Road Safety states that Genov's resignation is related to his refusal to bear responsibility for such installation.

„The resignation is related to the refusal of the executive director to bear responsibility for such installation, the questions are no longer only for Minister Shishkov“, the Institute for Road Safety states.

The organization expects the Chairman of the Management Board of the „Road Infrastructure“ Agency, Alexander Todorov, to resign for the same reasons.

The Institute for Road Safety also asks questions to the Prime Minister: „Who made the decision to install these guardrails and why?“

The organization states that it expects immediate answers.