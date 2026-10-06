Every third Bulgarian saves, but six out of every 10 do not have money for a "rainy day"

More and more Bulgarians are managing to set aside funds, but the feeling of impoverishment is growing. At the same time, six out of every ten in our country do not have savings for unforeseen situations. This was commented on by economist Georgi Zahariev and chief investment strategist Ivan Dimitrov on the air of “Your Day“ on NOVA NEWS.

According to Zahariev, over the past three years the share of Bulgarians who save has increased from 22 to 30%. This means that approximately every third person sets aside money. However, the feeling of a decrease in the standard of living is growing. The share of people who define their financial situation as lower has increased from 38% in 2024 to 49% in 2026.

Ivan Dimitrov described as surprising the fact that the penetration of digital devices and easier access to financial markets have not led to a significant increase in investing among Bulgarians. He emphasized that a clear distinction should be made between saving and investing. “When saving, a person sets aside funds to use when necessary, while when investing, the goal is for the money to bring profitability,” explained the expert.

According to Georgi Zahariev, education is one of the factors that can help people make better financial decisions. “People with a higher level of education save about three times more than those with primary education”, he pointed out.

“Younger people are more financially literate than older people”, noted Ivan Dimitrov. According to him, it is thanks to digital technologies that young people have easier access to various financial instruments, including more speculative assets.

“Every financial decision a person makes will have an impact in 2, 5 or 10 years”, pointed out Zahariev and called for decisions to be well thought out and justified.