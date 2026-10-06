Peev and Shishkov to discuss second checkpoint at Kalotina

Ministers Georgi Peev and Ivan Shishkov will visit the Kalotina border checkpoint today to discuss the possibilities for building and opening a second crossing point in the area.

The goal is to improve throughput and facilitate cross-border movement between Bulgaria and Serbia, including for people who travel across the border daily for work and professional reasons.

The establishment of an additional checkpoint would contribute to faster and more efficient border crossing, while at the same time creating better conditions for all travelers and for the development of cross-border relations between the two countries.

The two ministers, together with the director of the Customs Agency Nikolay Shushkov, will give a media briefing on October 6 at 4:30 p.m. in front of the administrative building of the Kalotina border checkpoint.