Vassilev: We have the assurance of the other political forces for an extraordinary session of the National Assembly because of the "Petrich Escobar"

The leader of “We continue the change“ Assen Vassilev announced that the formation has the assurance of other political forces that they will support the request for an extraordinary session of the National Assembly next Tuesday, October 13.

According to him, the director of the General Directorate "Serving of Sentences", the head of the Sofia Prison and the head of the prison hospital will be heard.

The goal is to clarify what information about Atanasov was reflected in the documents before the decision to pardon him.

The reason for the new questions was a video recording from the prison hospital, which is said to be from November 16, 2022 - 19 days before Atanasov's pardon. The footage shows a physical conflict involving a man identified in the publications as Ognyan Atanasov.

„What did Mrs. Yotova know? What happened to her? What was the description of the prisoner that she received?“, asked Vassilev. Atanasov was pardoned on December 5, 2022 by then-Vice President Iliana Yotova. Earlier, the presidential institution indicated that the decision was made based on medical documentation and statements about his serious health condition.

Vassilev demanded to establish whether the incident in the prison hospital was reflected in the documents about Atanasov and whether this information reached the vice president's institution before the pardon. The PP leader also made new criticisms of Yotova and again demanded that she withdraw from the presidential race.