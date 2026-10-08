Galab Donev participates in Eurogroup and ECOFIN meetings

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev is participating in the Eurogroup meeting in Luxembourg. On October 9, he will also participate in the meeting of the Council of the European Union for Economic and Financial Affairs (ECOFIN), the Ministry of Finance announced.

The Eurogroup agenda includes exchange rate trends, the annual review of progress on the Capital Markets Union, the efficiency of public finances and the impact of energy markets on the eurozone economy.

Common approach to financial markets

At the ECOFIN meeting, the Irish presidency will seek a common approach on a market integration and supervision package. The package is part of the construction of the Savings and Investment Union in the European Union.

Ministers will also discuss a report on the competitiveness of the European banking sector. They will be informed about the economic and financial consequences of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, as well as the implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Facility.

The Czech Republic's plan and climate finance

The agenda includes a discussion on the lessons learned from the 2026 European Semester. The Czech Republic's National Medium-Term Fiscal and Structural Plan for the period 2027-2030 will also be examined with a view to its approval.

The Council will adopt conclusions on climate finance ahead of the UN conference to be held from 9 to 20 November in Antalya, Turkey.

Finance ministers have already discussed the future of financial innovation in Europe at the informal ECOFIN meeting in Dublin in September. Galab Donev also participated in it.

Sources: bta.bg