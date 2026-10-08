Vigenin: Corruption takes money from hospitals, schools and social services

„Corruption is a real problem. It undermines trust in democracy and diverts funds from hospitals, schools, infrastructure and social services. According to the most pessimistic estimates cited in the draft resolution, its cost to the European Union reaches nearly 1 trillion euros per year.“ This was stated by the Bulgarian MEP from the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament, Christian Vigenin, during the plenary debate in Strasbourg on the upcoming EU Anti-Corruption Strategy. The European Parliament adopted today the document, which insists on the European Commission to propose specific measures for the prevention, detection and sanctioning of corrupt practices. Parliament calls for a common European approach, better coordination between member states and more effective enforcement of rules to protect democratic institutions, European funds and the rule of law.

Kristian Vigenin insisted in the debate on truly independent anti-corruption bodies, with sufficient staff and resources. He explicitly warned that protection against their weakening or politicization is needed. Vigenin emphasized the need for better coordination between the European Public Prosecutor's Office, OLAF, Europol and national authorities.

“We also place special emphasis on public procurement, where weak control remains a problem in many countries. And for the future European budget, we propose that national programs contain specific and measurable anti-corruption objectives“, the MEP noted in his speech. He specified that this is also important for Bulgaria: “Not formal implementation of reforms, but institutions that work, and European funds that actually reach the citizens.“

Vigenin summarized that the big challenge is for the strategy to be implemented and to yield results.



For contact with the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the EP: https://www.socialistsanddemocrats.eu/