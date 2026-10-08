Shishkov to UACEG students: The development of Bulgaria will depend on you

„Higher education at UACEG is the foundation thanks to which you will be able to develop professionally and build your career. Construction will always be there, it is one of the engines for the development of Bulgaria and it will depend on you to continue the development of our country.“ This was said by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Arch. Ivan Shishkov, to students from the University of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Geodesy at the opening of the initiative „Career Days – Students welcome business“ in the building of the educational institution.

The Regional Minister sent a message to UACEG graduates to build strong knowledge and contact with business, because it is the natural step towards their development. “Work, study and believe that you have chosen great professions“, said Arch. Shishkov. And he drew attention to the fact that thanks to their teachers, students can gain the necessary knowledge and skills in the areas they have chosen for their professional path.

The future specialists had the opportunity to meet and establish contacts not only with numerous business representatives, but also to get acquainted with the work of some of the most important state structures that are part of the MRDPW system – Agency “Road Infrastructure“ and Geoprotection – Pleven.

Minister Shishkov in the company of the rector of UACEG Assoc. Prof. Dr. Arch. Gichka Kutova – Kamenova, the Secretary General of the University Eng. Murad Türk and lecturers visited all the stands within the career fair.

Among the official guests of the event were Prof. Dr. Eng. Nikolay Valkanov – Chairman of the Board of Trustees of UACEG, Eng. Georgi Dimitrov – Member of the Board of Trustees, Kapka Asenova – Executive Director of the Chamber of Builders in Bulgaria, Arch. Borislav Vladimirov – Chairman of the Management Board of the Chamber of Architects in Bulgaria, Eng. Marin Gergov – Chairman of the Board of the Chamber of Engineers in Investment Design, Prof. Dr. Eng. Ivaylo Banov – Chairman of the KIIP of the Regional College – Sofia – city, Angel Stoykov – Chairman of the National Representation of Student Councils, Mayors of Regions and Their Representatives.