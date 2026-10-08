Andrey Gyurov: National security cannot wait for political calculations

"How will the state protect Bulgarian citizens and businesses from the economic consequences of the crisis in the Black Sea? This critical question remains without a clear answer for the second day after the attack", presidential candidate Andrey Gyurov stated.

“Hours of meetings produced a memorandum, without any active actions. This is already dangerous inaction”, Gyurov warned.

According to him, the attack on two merchant ships threatens not only maritime security, but also supplies, trade, jobs and the prices we pay every day.

The law requires the National Security Advisory Council to meet at least once every three months. “After a year and a half without a meeting, we expected concrete decisions. Bulgarian citizens cannot wait for politicians to reach an agreement while the risks to their security and incomes grow,” the presidential candidate also emphasizes.

“National security cannot wait for political calculations. The national interest must be above the party interest”, Gyurov is categorical.

He asked four questions to the government:

Is there a backup plan in case of supply disruption?

How will critical transport corridors be protected?

What measures have been prepared against a possible price shock?

What specific measures were taken before the attacks, what is the assessment of their effectiveness and what needs to change after what happened?

Gyurov also asked the President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief four questions:

Will you call on both warring parties to cease hostilities, after you insist on peace?

Will you ask our European partners for a specific reaction to the attack in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea?

Will Will you honor the memory of the fallen sailors and will you address the heads of state of the countries whose citizens were injured?

What specific actions will you request to guarantee the combat capability of the Bulgarian Army and the security of Bulgarian citizens - here, now and in the coming months?

“Peace and readiness are not opposites. The president must demand from the institutions not only assessments of the international situation, but also specific actions in defense of the national interest. Stability is not announced after a meeting. It is guaranteed with prior preparation and consistent actions”, Andrey Gyurov also commented.