Kiril Petkov for the National Security Council: What message are we sending? "Sink ships near Bulgaria, we will remain silent!"

Why does the downgrading of Yotova and the government create huge risks for our national security?

Russia is attacking merchant ships in our economic zone to hinder the export of Ukrainian grain. And we don't even dare to name the Kremlin!

This is what former Prime Minister Kiril Petkov wrote on "Facebook".

What message are we sending? „Sink ships near Bulgaria, we will remain silent!“

Military insurance for ships in the Black Sea has already increased in price five times in just two weeks. Shipowners are starting to prefer routes through the territorial waters of Bulgaria and Romania.

And here is the big risk!

When the Kremlin sees this cowardly reaction, why not attack the next ship already in our territorial waters?

Then the tankers delivering oil to “Lukoil“ can stop sailing to Bulgaria. And we will all pay the price for the reduction!

Instead of remaining silent, we must clearly point out Russia, demand increased NATO air patrols in the Black Sea, and show that such actions will not remain without consequences. This is how the next attack is prevented, not by lowering it!

I have never liked the saying “A bowed head is not cut off by a sword“.

Because in international relations, a bowed head does not stop the aggressor. It encourages him.

We did not bow when the Kremlin was blackmailing us into paying for gas in rubles. We stood our ground and today Bulgaria has alternative supplies from Azerbaijan and a completed gas connection with Greece.

We did not hesitate to expel 70 Russian agents working against Bulgarian interests. We were not afraid when they threatened us.

National security is defended with determination, not fear!