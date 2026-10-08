Iliana Yotova and Kiril Valchev in Stara Zagora: Peace negotiations in Ukraine with the strong voice of Bulgaria!

The candidates for president and vice president Iliana Yotova and Kiril Valchev declared themselves in favor of active diplomacy, for peace negotiations as soon as possible, in order to end the war in Ukraine, which in a few months will be five years old. They spoke with citizens in Stara Zagora on current topics of the Bulgarian domestic and foreign policy agenda.

Yotova emphasized that from the very beginning of the conflict, the presidential institution has been unwavering in its position that there is no military solution for Ukraine. The only solution is diplomacy and negotiations. “Thousands of people are dying on both sides, generations have been harmed for years to come. We do not want a Coalition of the willing, but a Coalition for Peace, in which Europe has its proposal. "And Bulgaria should be an active voice," the presidential candidate said. She was categorical that she would not allow Bulgarian soldiers to be sent to Ukraine.

Iotova expressed satisfaction that all participants came to the National Security Advisory Council held yesterday, a meaningful discussion was held, everyone expressed their position. She highlighted the three main steps around which agreement was reached - to use political and diplomatic channels for negotiations, to hold urgent consultations with our Romanian and Turkish partners for safe shipping in the Black Sea, to initiate talks on a moratorium between the six countries bordering the Black Sea on the use of drones in the water basin.

According to Yotova, the stumbling block for disagreement with some representatives of parliamentary groups was the position on the end of the war. “Our opponents want more and more billions for weapons, a war of attrition, exhaustion, which is for all of us. There is no way we can agree to this“, she pointed out.

“Parties that did not support us insisted that the official document of the National Security Council should state that Russia attacked the ships. There is no way to claim such a thing, since there is no evidence collected and the investigation has been completed. If party leaders can afford such talk, then state institutions cannot afford such a record“, said Iliana Yotova. She noted that the final document states that when it has full information from the investigation, the government is obliged to familiarize Bulgarian citizens with it.

Iliyana Yotova was categorical that such important and dangerous topics cannot be used for election purposes. “While listening to some participants in the CSNS today, I wondered if we were together yesterday at the same meeting. They tried to insult this manifestation of statehood and the institutions' interest in providing guarantees to Bulgarian citizens. I do not accept such a policy“, she emphasized.

Yotova pointed out that the topic of the Black Sea is becoming increasingly important because of its security for the region and for the whole of Europe, as well as for the food security of Africa and Asia, since a major food route passes through it. The Black Sea was among the highlights of Iliyana Yotova's speech to the UN General Assembly at the end of September.

“The world has become too complex for us to allow ourselves to be obedient. "Bulgaria must have an active foreign policy," she stressed and congratulated the government for the positions in Bulgarian interests that it defends abroad.

Vice-presidential candidate Kiril Valchev pointed out that Iliyana Yotova is the politician who speaks most often about negotiations and peace. He pointed out that he had been to the Bulgarian community in Ukraine 14 times, they had hidden together in bomb shelters. "Our compatriots there want the war to end an hour sooner," said Valchev. He said that he had invited many of those who most strongly support the war to Ukraine with him. "They refused - out of fear," said Valchev.

At the meeting in Stara Zagora, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Pulev also expressed his support for the presidential candidate couple. He described Iliyana Yotova as a statesman and a strong politician, an example of a strong woman in politics. “With their professionalism and tireless search for justice, they and Rumen Radev were a counterweight to the outrages in the state for 9 years. When I talk about national sovereignty, I have the image of Iliyana Yotova in front of me“, Pulev said.

Earlier, Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev visited Kazanlak and met with sympathizers.