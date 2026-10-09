CEC launches campaign for machine voting

The Central Election Commission has launched an information campaign for machine voting in the presidential elections on October 25. Citizens will be able to learn about the voting process on site and try out the devices.

A demonstration machine is located at the "NDK" metro station in Sofia. CEC representatives provide explanations, assistance and answer questions from those wishing to go through the procedure.

Demonstrations across the country

A total of 200 devices are planned for the information campaign across the country. The regional election commissions will prepare schedules for the settlements where demonstrations will be organized.

According to the CEC, the goal is for citizens to gain greater confidence in exercising their right to vote by machine on October 25. Information about the specific locations and times will be included in the schedules of the regional election commissions.

There is also an online simulator

Those wishing to familiarize themselves in advance with the method of machine voting can use a simulator in the mobile application “Elections 360°“. It is available in the “For Voters“ section.

The campaign allows voters to go through the main steps before Election Day, both at the demonstration points and through the application.

Sources: bnrnews.bg