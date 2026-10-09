Pulev: We are working in partnership with the Bulgarian defense industry to modernize production facilities

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Pulev participated in the opening of a new nitrocellulose production facility at “Arsenal“ AD, Kazanlak.

“This is another important step in the development of the Bulgarian defense industry. This is the direction in which we must move towards a modern and competitive Bulgarian industry, high-tech production and well-paid jobs“, said Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Pulev.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the importance of investments in the defense industry for the technological development and competitiveness of Bulgarian enterprises. “We work side by side with one main goal to modernize the defense industry and create more and more opportunities for people and regions. It is precisely such investments and expansions of production capacities that are the result we seek from our daily work and motivate us to continue with even greater strength - for the industry and for the regions“, emphasized Pulev.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that investments in technological renewal and expansion of production capacity are of key importance for increasing the competitiveness of the Bulgarian industry and for the development of the regions.

The opening was also attended by the President of the Republic of Bulgaria Iliyana Yotova, the Regional Governor of Stara Zagora Dr. Kaloyan Damyanov and representatives of the local authorities from the region.

The new installation is part of the company's large-scale investment program to increase production capacity and expand the range of manufactured products. The total investment under the program exceeds 300 million euros.

The technology in the new installation is fully automated. Its commissioning increases production capacity, improves working conditions, increases safety and limits environmental impacts.