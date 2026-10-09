8 external experts join the MIDT teams in the certification of voting machines

Eight external experts join the work of the teams at the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation (MIDT) in the process of certifying technical devices for machine voting for the upcoming presidential and vice-presidential elections on October 25, 2026.

All of them have skills and experience in information security, working with tools for checking source code for vulnerabilities and security errors, QA processes and software development lifecycle, etc. The eight specialists meet the requirements and criteria for participation in the process, according to the approved Procedure.

MIDT conducted a transparent selection to attract highly qualified experts in order for the certification process to be as professional, verifiable and open as possible.

Transparency throughout the process is a key prerequisite for citizens' trust in the elections.