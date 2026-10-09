Parliament goes on election recess from October 21 to 30

The National Assembly will not hold regular plenary sessions and the parliamentary committees will not meet in the period from October 21 to 30 inclusive. The decision was adopted with 132 votes “in favor” and covers the days immediately before the presidential elections on October 25 and before the possible run-off on November 1.

The decision states: “The National Assembly will not hold regular sessions and the parliamentary committees in the period from October 21 to 30”. Extraordinary sessions can be convened as needed, so that if an urgent issue arises, the parliament will not be limited in its work.

How the MPs voted

The proposal was submitted by the chairmen of the parliamentary groups of „Progressive Bulgaria“ and „Democratic Bulgaria“ Petar Vitanov and Nadezhda Yordanova. It was included as an extraordinary item on the agenda and was adopted without lengthy debates.

Of the 132 MPs who voted „in favor“, 117 are representatives of „Progressive Bulgaria“, 12 from „Democratic Bulgaria“ and three from MRF. The MPs from GERB voted against, and one MP from MRF abstained. „We continue the change“ and “Vazrazhdane“ did not participate in the vote.

Work continues after the election period

The presidential vote is scheduled for October 25, and if necessary, a second round will be held on November 1. Therefore, the period without regular sessions covers both the week before the first round and the days immediately after it.

Regular plenary sessions according to the rules are held on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. After the end of the election vacation, the work of the National Assembly and the committees will be able to resume in the first regular parliamentary week in November, unless the Speaker or the Parliament schedules an extraordinary session earlier.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, 24chasa.bg