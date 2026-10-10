Prof. Plamen Kirov: The National Security Advisory Council has become a pre-election circus

The politicians turned the meeting of the National Security Advisory Council into a pre-election circus, and the disputes surrounding the declaration are diverting attention from the essential issues. This was stated by the constitutional law lecturer Prof. Plamen Kirov in the program “Bulgaria, Europe and the World in Focus“ on Radio FOCUS.

The National Security Advisory Council is meeting on October 7 on the topic of current risks and threats to maritime security and Bulgaria's critical infrastructure in the context of the war in Ukraine. After the meeting, it was announced that the joint declaration had been adopted with the required majority.

Kirov: The CCNS is not a decision-making body

According to Prof. Kirov, some of the subsequent political reactions were aimed at challenging the meeting itself, although the council does not have the authority to make binding decisions.

„This is an advisory body. It is not a decision-making body, its decisions and declarations do not have legal consequences“, explained the lawyer.

He also commented on the criticism of the presence of the Deputy Minister of Finance. According to him, this was used as an occasion to question the meeting.

A call for rules and political responsibility

“This is a search for some reason to dispute what happened at the meeting of the National Security Advisory Council“, Kirov said.

The constitutionalist believes that the political behavior of the participants undermines the authority of the National Security Advisory Council. He linked this to the way the council's meetings are conducted.

„They don't get used to it in three months, because you end up with these talking heads and this political circus that we witnessed two days ago“, said Prof. Kirov.

He called for more detailed rules for the council's work, but warned that legal changes alone will not solve the problem.

Questions about meetings with Ukrainian representatives

„Whatever legal framework we introduce, whatever strict rules we introduce for the activities of this body, politicians will always bring it to this point“, commented the lecturer.

In the conversation, Kirov also asked questions about the visits and talks of Ukrainian representatives in Bulgaria, as well as their contacts with the American administration. According to him, there is a lack of sufficient public information about the meetings held.

He also linked the political reactions to the pre-election environment in the country. According to him, the campaigns are focused on compromising material, instead of on the clear presentation of the candidates' proposals.

„In our country, the campaigns are aimed at compromising material. They are not aimed at positively seeing what the individual candidates are offering“, said Prof. Plamen Kirov.

Sources: focus-news.net