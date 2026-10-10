Contrera: PPDB, in these elections be at least a little man! Let Kandev in a debate with Kiril Valchev

PPDB, in these elections be at least a little man! Let Kandev in a debate with Kiril Valchev

The candidates are hiding under the skirts of PR!

With this appeal, the deputy chairman of VMRO and municipal councilor in the Sofia Municipal Council Carlos Contrera came out on his Facebook page.

His reaction comes in response to the PPDB's refusal to let its candidate for vice president Georgi Kandev on the show “Referendum“ on BNT.

What's so? Why did the smart-handsome candidate, with all the PPDB's claims of transparency, experience, knowledge, run away from the debate? Fear? Insecurity? Or is it not for show? Debates are a good thing - you can see the theses, how everyone reacts, to get a feeling whether the person is sincere when answering questions, provocations and attacks. However, what did the top cop, the iron fighter against vote buying, do? He ran away, commented Contrera.

According to the deputy chairman of VMRO, the leading presidential candidate pairs owe the voters a meaningful debate.

For years, political parties and election headquarters have been hiding their candidates en masse from debates. They rely on clips filmed in a controlled environment. Meaningful debates between candidates for power are now rare, because cowards hide under the skirts of PR. Otherwise, they beat the “enemy” with words and they understand things a lot, but with posts on Facebook...

Contrera also draws attention to the lack of a vice president in the presidential candidate pair Kostadinov-Volgin, to whom sociology assigns third place in the elections.

At least in these presidential elections, be a little manly, huh!, concludes Carlos Contrera's post.

We also attach the full text of the position:

Kandev ran away from the debate between the vice presidential candidates. According to sociology, the first six candidates could have debated in a Referendum on BNT. And what did the PPDB do? They hid the vice presidential candidate Georgi Kandev from the debate. He didn't even sign up, i.e. they ignored the invitation.

What's so? Why did the smart-handsome candidate, with all the PPDB's claims of transparency, experience, knowledge, run away from the debate? Fear? Insecurity? Or is it not for show? Debates are a good thing - you can see the theses, how everyone reacts, to get a feeling whether the person is sincere when answering questions, provocations and attacks. However, what did the top cop, the iron fighter against vote buying, do? He ran away.

I guess he's not that tough and confident.

By the way, the other one who is very annoying - Volgin from Vazrazhdane, also did not show up. He ran away too.

For years, political parties and election headquarters have been hiding their candidates en masse from debates. They rely on clips filmed in a controlled environment. Meaningful debates between candidates for power are now rare, because cowards hide under the skirts of PR. Otherwise, they beat the "enemy" with words and they understand things a lot, but with posts on Facebook...

At least be a little manly in these presidential elections, okay?