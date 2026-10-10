Milen Keremedchiev: The deal between Trump and Putin will in no way calm the markets

The deal between Trump and Putin for the supply of diesel fuel for the American and world markets will not ensure a sharp drop in fuel prices. This deal is entirely in Trump's election campaign, he is trying in every way to reverse the expected negative result for the Republicans. This was said on the air of “Good Morning, Europe“ by former Deputy Foreign Minister Milen Keremedchiev.

The agreed initial 300,000 tons of Russian diesel represent about half of the US's daily consumption. They consume about 560,000 tons of diesel per day. These 300,000 tons will be enough for 12 hours for their consumption. The entire quantity of 4.8 million that have been agreed to be delivered is the consumption of the United States for nine days.

Keremedchiev explained that the United States does not have a problem with the shortage of diesel fuel at its gas stations.

„This problem is in the world, and the United States exports diesel. These agreed deliveries from Russia represent 20% of the daily diesel exports from the United States. The world consumes 118 million tons of diesel per month. The deliveries that Russia will present are 0.2% of this consumption. These supplies are not key to the global diesel trade and will not calm the markets in any way,“ he was categorical.

According to the former Deputy Foreign Minister, the American president is panickingly trying to reduce fuel prices, which are the main topic of the Democrats' attacks on him.

Source: euronews.bg