The repair of the Dyulin Pass begins for 42 million leva

The repair of the 31-kilometer section from Burgas to the Dyulin Pass has begun. The value of this stage is 42 million leva, and the project is part of the renovation of the road connection between Southern Bulgaria and the Northern Black Sea Coast.

The repair is divided into two stages. While the activities on the route from Burgas to the pass begin, the repair of the section from Varna to the Dyulin Pass is also underway. The entire project should be completed within a year and a half.

Traffic will be maintained in the summer

The road will not be closed during the summer season, when traffic to the Black Sea Coast is most intense. A special traffic organization will be introduced for the crossing, and alternative routes are also being discussed if necessary.

„The deadline for implementation is a year and a half. I believe that there are no obstacles to the repair being completed within this period“, said the Minister of Regional Development Ivan Shishkov.

He added that the institutions will strive next summer, during the most active period for travel, not to hinder traffic in the area.

The project has been prepared for years

According to Shishkov, three years ago, when he was an acting minister, the development of a project for a major repair of the road was assigned. „It is a pity that we are only starting the major repair itself today“, he pointed out.

The Dyulin Pass is an alternative route between the Burgas and Varna regions. The route is important for travel between the Southern and Northern Black Sea coasts, especially when the main roads along the coast are busy.

After the completion of the two stages, the entire repair should be completed in a year and a half. Until then, traffic will be organized in stages, without a complete interruption during the summer season.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg