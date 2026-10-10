Ninova: Where is Bulgaria in the EU budget negotiations?

Kornelia Ninova demanded that the government announce what position Bulgaria defends in the negotiations on the long-term budget of the European Union for the period 2028-2034. The occasion is the upcoming key stage of the talks between the member states.

„Our future is decided next week. Why is the Bulgarian government deafeningly silent?“, said the leader of „Unruly Bulgaria“. She asked: “Does anyone know where Bulgaria is, what it wants, who it is negotiating with.“

Nearly 2 trillion euros in seven years

The European Commission has proposed that the EU budget for 2028-2034 be nearly 2 trillion euros in current prices. The proposal corresponds to an average of 1.26% of the Union's gross national income. It includes priorities such as competitiveness, research, security, defense, migration, energy, agriculture, and economic and territorial cohesion.

According to Ninova, there is a debate in the EU about how to secure the funds - by raising taxes or by increasing the contributions of the member states. She pointed out that Germany leads a group of six countries that insist on a smaller budget, while France and other countries defend the opposite position. Ninova also stated that 17 countries, defined as “friends of cohesion“, want more funds for agriculture.

New framework before the leaders' meeting

On October 10, the Irish presidency of the Council of the EU presented a third version of the negotiating framework, including specific financial parameters. The document is intended to support discussions between member state leaders ahead of the European Council meeting in October.

The aim is to reach a political agreement by the end of 2026. The legislation must then be adopted in 2027, so that the new budget period can start on 1 January 2028. The decision on the multiannual financial framework requires unanimity in the Council and the consent of the European Parliament.

Call for clear priorities

Ninova said that European funds are crucial for the Bulgarian economy and agriculture, but national co-financing and ready-made projects are needed to absorb them. She accused the government of not looking far enough and that industry and production are not placed at the center of the debate.

The leader of “Rebellious Bulgaria“ called on the parliamentary opposition to ask the Prime Minister and the ministers to present Bulgaria's position to the National Assembly. In the proposed structure of the future budget, funds for cohesion, agriculture, fisheries, migration and security should be combined into national and regional plans for each member state.

Sources: focus-news.net