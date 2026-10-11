First National Breakfast for Friends of Israel in Sofia

The first national breakfast for friends of Israel in Bulgaria will take place in Sofia. The initiative is of the Negev Organization of Friends of Israel in Bulgaria, and the event will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Sofia hotel.

During the meeting, David Harris will present his new book "Anti-Semitism - What Everyone Should Know?" Harris was the executive director of the American Jewish Committee for more than three decades – from 1990 to 2022.

David Harris presents a book in Bulgaria again

This is Harris' second visit to Bulgaria, related to the presentation of his book. In early 2025, he presented the Bulgarian edition of “On the Front Lines. A Life in the Name of Global Jewish Advocacy“. The presentation took place on February 4.

The new book is dedicated to anti-Semitism and the need for the topic to be understood beyond the narrow circle of Jewish communities. The meeting in Sofia is aimed at people and organizations that support ties between Bulgaria and Israel.

The first national breakfast aims to bring together friends of Israel from Bulgaria and create an opportunity for conversation on issues related to Jewish advocacy and countering anti-Semitism.

Sources: bta.bg