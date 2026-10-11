The annual meeting of the National Association of Municipalities of the Republic of Bulgaria begins in Albena

The annual meeting of local authorities, organized by the National Association of Municipalities of the Republic of Bulgaria, begins in the Albena resort complex. The forum will last until October 13 and will bring together representatives of municipalities, central government, business, academia and international partners.

The program includes topics related to digital transformation and cybersecurity, the well-being of children and families, the new model of the municipal waste fee, as well as the quality and financing of municipal investments. The participation of municipalities in the management of education, as well as preparation for climate risks and disasters, will also be discussed.

Focus on the financing of municipalities

This year's meeting is held in the year in which the National Association of Municipalities of the Republic of Bulgaria celebrates 30 years since its establishment. It is also 20 years since the establishment of the National Council of Municipalities and Regional Governments of Bulgaria - Active. The traditional “Municipal Expo“ will be opened within the framework of the forum.

On October 12, when the Day of the Bulgarian Municipality and Local Self-Government is celebrated, the plenary session “Horizons 2030: Municipalities for Bulgaria's European Path“ will be held. It will discuss financial decentralization, the preparation of Budget 2027 and sustainable financing of local investments.

Climate Risks Forum

The final day of the meeting will be dedicated to disaster prevention, climate adaptation and recovery. The international forum on October 13 will present European and global solutions, as well as practical lessons from municipalities facing real disasters and climate risks.

The Bulgarian Telegraph Agency is a media partner of the event.

Sources: bta.bg, bgnes.bg