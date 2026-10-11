Captain Andriyan Evtimov: The Black Sea has been declared a military zone

Attacks against commercial ships in the Black Sea increase the risk for shipping and can lead to higher transport costs and prices of goods. This was stated by the first maritime ambassador of Bulgaria, Captain Andriyan Evtimov.

„Attacks against commercial ships in the Black Sea create serious risks for shipping, and their consequences can also be felt by end users through higher transport costs and prices of goods“, said Evtimov.

According to him, the strikes with explosives against vessels intended for commercial shipping are a sign of escalation. He pointed out that such incidents could also influence young people's choice to pursue a career as a sailor.

Doubts about the purpose of the attacks

Evtimov linked the routes and cargo of the affected ships to the transportation of goods to and from Ukraine. He admitted a possible connection with Russia, but stressed that confirmed data from the services was needed.

One of the ships was on a regular course between Egypt and Ukraine. The vessel was transporting salt from Egypt and was supposed to load grain from Ukraine after unloading. Its journey lasted about 15 days instead of the usual five due to bad weather and the closure of the Bosphorus for almost a week.

According to the captain, the purpose of the attacks could be destabilization and further escalation of the conflict. He rejected claims that there were soldiers or weapons on any of the attacked ships.

Questions about the rescue operation

Evtimov also raised questions about the termination of the search after the sinking of one of the ships. According to information he saw in the media, the operation lasted about 14 hours.

“When an operation is terminated, the reasons must be explained“, he stressed. Evtimov specified that there is no universally set time for the search and that the decision depends on weather conditions, water temperature, waves and the likelihood of survivors.

The captain assumes that the ship sank quickly due to its construction. According to him, it had one hold and no transverse bulkheads, which could lead to a rapid loss of stability if the hull was damaged and water entered. The vessel is at a depth of over 50 meters.

Higher risk and more expensive insurance

Evtimov said that since September, international insurance organizations have declared the entire Black Sea a military zone, with the exception of the territorial waters of Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey. This may direct ships to a route through the waters of the three countries, but after they leave there, the risk increases again.

According to him, ship insurance has become significantly more expensive. He gave an example of a policy of up to $150,000 for six days, with these costs subsequently included in the price of the transport and reaching the end users.

The captain insisted on closer cooperation between Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey and European partners. According to him, enhanced coordination between the Black Sea countries is necessary to protect their territorial waters.

Sources: nova.bg