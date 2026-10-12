Delyan Peevski files complaint with prosecutor over Demerdzhiev

Delyan Peevski announced that he is filing a complaint with the prosecutor over the statements of the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev about a possible connection between the bomb threats in the country and the information about the flights of the MRF leader.

The reason for his reaction was Demerdzhiev's interview on the program “120 Minutes“ on bTV. The minister said that he noticed an “extremely unpleasant pattern“ in the signals about explosive devices. According to him, they appear at precisely certain moments when public attention is drawn to important topics.

Demerdzhiev recalled that on July 2 he was heard in the National Assembly about Peevski's flights. According to the chronology he presented, the number of threats increased on July 3, 7 and 8. The minister did not state that the leader of the MRF was behind the threats, but spoke of a coincidence in time between his public appearances and the subsequent signals.

In response, Peevski rejected the allegations of such a connection. He pointed out that the flights were paid for by him and his family, and described the line that Demerdzhiev was developing as “extremely untenable, absurd and even comical“.

“Demerdzhiev began to play with people's fears and anxieties“, said Peevski.

The MRF leader accused the minister of using his official position instead of prioritizing the security and peace of mind of citizens. He stated that if it were just a dispute about the flights, he would not have paid attention to it, but in his opinion, the line of what is permissible had been crossed.

Peevski added that he is contacting the prosecutor's office to verify Demerdzhiev's claims. The prosecutor's office has not announced the results of such an investigation.

The topic of bomb threats has been developing since June, when, according to data presented by Demerdzhiev, hundreds of anonymous e-mails to courts, universities, kindergartens, ports and other sites began. The investigation into their origin is ongoing.