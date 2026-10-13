Military Minister to be questioned about attack on ships

Military Minister Dimitar Stoyanov will be questioned today in the parliamentary Defense Committee about the drone attack on two merchant ships in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea.

The hearing is scheduled after Bulgaria's decision to request technical assistance from the European Union and NATO to continue the investigation. Prime Minister Rumen Radev has sent letters to the President of the European Council Antonio Costa, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the Secretary General of NATO Mark Rutte.

There are still no remains of the drones

The Council of Ministers announced that Bulgaria has also requested assistance from the European Maritime Safety Agency. The aim is to examine all available material evidence, satellite data and other information collected in connection with the attack. So far, no remains of the drones have been found that would help establish their origin.

“Wreckage from the drones that attacked the two merchant ships in the Black Sea must be found in order to establish whose they are, there is currently no such information“, said Dimitar Stoyanov, quoted by the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency.

There will be no new military operations

A day before the hearing, the minister stated that no new military operations are planned in the area of the attacks. He is expected to present information to the deputies about the actions of the Bulgarian institutions, the progress of the investigation and the necessary international technical support.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev stated that Bulgaria will do everything necessary to establish beyond doubt responsibility for the attack. According to him, after clarifying the perpetrator, the country will take possible diplomatic and legal measures in accordance with international law.

Sources: nova.bg, bta.bg, bntnews.bg