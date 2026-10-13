Drone hits ship near Byala, 12 people injured

The ship “Chelsea“ was hit by a drone in the Black Sea, about 15 nautical miles from the coast opposite Byala, Varna region. According to initial information, there are 12 injured people on board. The vessel is sailing under the Maltese flag.

The signal was submitted at 01:57 by a duty officer of Varna traffic. The injured are to be transported to the port of Varna, but at the moment there is no information about their condition or the nature of their injuries.

The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, the “Maritime Administration“, the Main Directorate of the “National Police“, the National Security Service, the Municipality of Varna and the officer on duty at the regional administration have been notified of the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the strike, where the drone took off from and who is behind it have not been specified. bTV states that the information about the 12 injured was received from its sources at the Emergency Department in Varna.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg