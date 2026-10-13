Vasil Terziev unveiled a memorial plaque to Gen. Ivan Kolev

The Mayor of Sofia unveiled a memorial plaque to Lieutenant General Ivan Kolev - one of the most significant Bulgarian military leaders. The memorial plaque was placed on the facade of his home in the heart of the capital and is an expression of gratitude for his bravery, military merits and dedication to Bulgaria.

“Today we unveil a bas-relief of Lieutenant General Ivan Kolev — one of the great Bulgarian military leaders, who went down in history as the father of the Bulgarian cavalry. General Kolev dedicated his life to the Bulgarian army, and his name remains associated with the battles for Dobrudzha in 1916”, said Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev. “At a decisive moment for the defense of Dobrich, he takes responsibility and directs his cavalry to the battle. Its intervention has a decisive contribution to saving the city. In this choice of his, I see an example that is still relevant today: to recognize the danger, to make a decision in time and to act when the fate of other people depends on you”, the mayor of Sofia recalled the historical facts.

The initiative for placing the memorial plaque is the civil society “Lieutenant General Ivan Kolev“. Its implementation is the result of the consistent efforts of the organization and all who support the cause of preserving historical memory. Special thanks were extended to Prof. Vili Lilkov for his active participation, as well as to the donors from Bulgaria and abroad, thanks to whose support the project was implemented.

The sculptor Ivan Totev and the architect Stoyan Stoyanov participated in the creation and implementation of the memorial sign. The funds for the production and installation of the plaque were collected through voluntary donations in a relatively short time - proof that significant public causes can unite people across borders and generations.

Lieutenant General Ivan Kolev is among the notable figures in the military history of Bulgaria. His name is inextricably linked with the development of the Bulgarian cavalry and the military operations in Dobrudja. With his qualities as a military leader, determination and contribution to the Bulgarian army, he remains a symbol of courage, military honor and loyalty to duty.

The installation of the memorial plaque is another step towards preserving the memory of individuals who left a lasting mark on national history. A QR code will be located under the plaque, through which citizens and visitors to Sofia will be able to access information about the life and work of the general in several languages.

Thus, the memorial sign combines historical heritage with modern technologies and creates an opportunity for more people, especially the younger generations, to learn about the personality and contribution of Ivan Kolev.

The unveiling of the plaque is also an example of the importance of civic activism and partnership between public organizations, donors and professionals in the name of preserving the cultural and historical heritage of Sofia.

„As mayor, it is important for me for Sofia to preserve these stories and make them accessible. Behind the facades we pass by, there are human destinies, work and choices that have left a mark on Bulgaria. It is worth knowing them. Let this memorial plaque be not just a sign on a building, but an invitation to every passerby to learn more, to remember and to pass on,“ urged Sofia Mayor Terziev.

With initiatives like this, the capital affirms its image as a city of the present and the future, and as a city with memory and historical roots.