Radev held an urgent conversation with Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova

Prime Minister Rumen Radev spoke with Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova after the extraordinary meeting of the Security Council of the Council of Ministers on Tuesday.

The meeting lasted less than an hour, NOVA reported.

The new strikes off the Bulgarian coast were the reason for the conversation.

Two merchant ships were targeted by drone attacks in the Black Sea in the early hours of October 13. All 15 sailors from the first ship - “Chelsea 3“, were rescued, with eight of them admitted to hospitals in Varna. In the second incident near Krapets, five sailors were found alive, and the fate of the remaining 13 crew members remains unknown. Rescue operations continue in severe weather conditions and strong sea waves.

Prime Minister Radev confirmed the new attacks early this morning and described them as absolutely unacceptable.

"Another attack on merchant ships in the immediate vicinity of Bulgarian territorial waters is absolutely unacceptable. Our permanent representative to NATO and our permanent representative to the European Union have been notified. I am scheduled to speak with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte," he said earlier and added: "We do not have solid and clear evidence to bring charges against any of the parties, but logic, as I have already stated, indicates that the result is in favor of the Russian Federation. Therefore, today I will summon Ambassador Mitrofanova for a conversation."