Weather today, forecast for Wednesday, October 14: Cloudy and cool, rain in places

The weather in Bulgaria on Wednesday, October 14 will be cloudy and cool. It will rain in places, with a greater probability of precipitation in Southern and Eastern Bulgaria.

In Sofia, mostly cloudy weather is expected with a minimum temperature of around 3° and a maximum of around 12°. In Plovdiv, the forecast is for rain in the morning hours, after which the cloudiness will remain significant. Temperatures there will be around 8° in the morning and up to 14° during the day.

It will be cloudy and windy along the Black Sea coast. In Varna, around 7° minimum and 14° maximum temperatures are expected, and in Burgas – around 10° and 14°. Morning showers are possible.

„The north-northeast wind will strengthen, with gusts up to 24 m/s“, warns the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

For Wednesday, the NIMH has issued warnings for strong winds and significant rainfall along the Black Sea coast, as well as for rainfall in the Plovdiv region. Gusts between 19 and 24 m/s are expected in the Varna and Burgas regions, and rainfall in places may be intense.

In the mountains, the weather will be cloudy, with rain showers and low visibility. Conditions will be unfavorable for hiking in the highlands due to the wind and fog.

Sources: sinoptik.bg