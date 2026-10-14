Radev and the heads of the services at a hearing on the ships

Prime Minister Rumen Radev, three ministers, the Chief of Defense and the heads of the services will be heard in the National Assembly about the attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea and data on the deliberate arson of antennas for communication with the “Starlink“ satellite system. The hearing is the first item on the agenda of the deputies.

The parliamentary questions will be answered by Prime Minister Rumen Radev, Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov, Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev and Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova-Chamova.

The Chief of Defense Emil Eftimov, Director of the “Military Intelligence“ Service; Venelin Venev, Chairman of the State Agency “National Security“ Plamen Tonchev and Chairman of the State Agency “Intelligence“ Antoine Gechev will also be heard in the plenary hall.

The attacks are from October 6 and 13

The deputies will be presented with the available information on the actions taken, the assessment of the risk to national security and the planned measures. The case under consideration covers attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea, carried out on October 6 and 13 near the territorial waters of Bulgaria.

The agenda also includes information on data on deliberate arson of antennas used for communication with the “Starlink“ satellite system. It is not clear from the published information whether perpetrators have already been identified or charges have been filed in this case.

The MPs will also discuss changes to three laws

After the hearing, the parliament must discuss changes to the Veterinary Medical Activities Act, the Health Act and the Food Act in a first vote.

The main emphasis at the beginning of the session, however, is the hearing on the security of shipping in the Black Sea, the risk assessment for Bulgaria and the actions of the institutions in the two incidents.

Sources: bnrnews.bg