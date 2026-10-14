Experts: Bulgaria does not have a comprehensive defense against drones

Bulgaria does not have a comprehensive system for countering drones, and traditional air defense means are not sufficient against new threats. This was stated by defense experts in the program “This Morning“ on bTV against the backdrop of the recent attacks on ships in the Black Sea.

The conversation was attended by former Defense Minister Velizar Shalamanov, Captain 1st Rank Vasil Danov from the Atlantic Council in Bulgaria, and Col. Dr. Ivan Milanov, Vice President of the International Association for Combating Drones.

Lack of Capabilities and Coordination

According to Velizar Shalamanov, the country's defense capabilities remain limited, and some of the projects to strengthen them have been delayed over the years.

„Capabilities are not enough. That is why it is necessary to work very closely with NATO“, said Shalamanov.

He also pointed to the lack of coordination between different institutions as a problem in responding to new threats. According to him, actions should not follow events, because this facilitates the implementation of the enemy's plan.

Shalamanov warned that what is happening in the Black Sea could lead to greater uncertainty, division and an increase in insurance costs, which would subsequently affect citizens. According to him, the series of incidents should be viewed as a system requiring a systemic response.

The coastal system does not see the drones

Vasil Danov explained that Bulgaria has a system for monitoring the Black Sea water area. It uses sensors and radar and allows for the monitoring of incoming and outgoing civilian and military ships.

„The Bulgarian state currently has a serious coastal system“, said Danov.

However, according to him, this system does not cover drones.

„There was never any talk about drones. That is, we are blind to drones“, said the captain.

Danov pointed out that the strikes against ships in the Black Sea will probably not end soon. According to him, the actions are part of a broader pressure on Ukraine and its economy.

A rapid response system is needed

Col. Ivan Milanov defined modern warfare as a „drone war“. According to him, anti-aircraft missile systems, artillery, airplanes and helicopters have their purpose, but they cannot provide effective protection against unmanned aerial vehicles on their own.

Milanov noted that the use of expensive missiles against relatively cheap drones is not cost-effective.

“This is like shooting a cannon at a sparrow“, he commented.

According to him, anti-drone protection should include timely detection and identification of the device, assessment of whether it poses a threat, rapid communication between institutions and a means of neutralizing it.

Milanov explained that some military drones can continue towards a predetermined target even after GPS navigation is interrupted. They can use pre-entered coordinates and video surveillance to reach the target independently.

According to him, the national system should detect drones at a distance of 100 to 150 miles, leaving at least two to three minutes to make a decision.

„This can only be done with a comprehensive national connected system,“ Milanov said.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg