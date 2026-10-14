Military jeep hits two cars near Plovdiv after breakdown

Several people were injured in a crash between a military jeep and two cars near Plovdiv. The accident occurred at around 8:00 a.m. on the road between the villages of Kalekovets and Stryama.

According to preliminary information from the Plovdiv police, a sudden breakdown in the military vehicle led to the incident. The jeep entered the oncoming lane and hit a car that was moving there. Another car was also affected.

„According to preliminary information, the cause of the accident was a sudden breakdown in the military vehicle“ — the Plovdiv police.

The injured were taken to hospitals in Rakovski and Plovdiv for examination. There are suspicions of fractures and other injuries, but no details about their condition have been reported at the moment.

The section between Kalekovets and Stryama remains closed while an inspection and investigative actions are carried out on site. According to information from the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency, the detour is via the municipal road through Stryama and the “Trilistnik“ road junction on the “Trakia“ highway. Traffic is regulated by the “Traffic Police“.

Sources: bntnews.bg