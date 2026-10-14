Three foreigners were left without licenses for speeding

The driving licenses of three foreign citizens were taken away for speeding during a specialized operation under the ROADPOL for the period from October 5 to 11, the Department of Internal Affairs and Communications-Kyustendil announced.

During the period on the roads of the Kyustendil region, 3436 vehicles were checked by traffic police.

25 violations were found related to driver distraction – they were talking on a mobile phone while driving. 97 drivers were sanctioned for not using seat belts and helmets - 79 of them were drivers of vehicles, 17 – are passengers, 1 is a motorcyclist.

Within the framework of the control activity, the license plates of 5 drivers of vehicles were confiscated, who were driving at an excessive speed - over 40 km in a populated area and over 50 km outside a populated area.

Three of them are foreign citizens - a 60-year-old driver from Serbia was found in the village of Garlyano to be driving a car. “Lotus“ at 99 km/h. A 36-year-old driver of a car. “Skoda“ from RSM - a US citizen, was driving at 100 km/h, a 22-year-old driver of a car. “Seat Leon“ from the RSM was driving at 102 km/h – they were traveling in the direction of the Gyueshevo border checkpoint.

The drivers were escorted by the traffic police to the “Traffic Police“ sector – Kyustendil, they were sentenced to deprivation of the right to drive a vehicle for 2 months and suspension of the vehicles from traffic for 1 month.

The vehicles were left in the parking lot of the ODMVR.