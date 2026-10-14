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Three foreigners were left without licenses for speeding

Three foreigners were left without licenses for speeding

During the period on the roads of the Kyustendil region, 3436 vehicles were checked by traffic police

Oct 14, 2026 12:51 58

Three foreigners were left without licenses for speeding - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

The driving licenses of three foreign citizens were taken away for speeding during a specialized operation under the ROADPOL for the period from October 5 to 11, the Department of Internal Affairs and Communications-Kyustendil announced.

During the period on the roads of the Kyustendil region, 3436 vehicles were checked by traffic police.

25 violations were found related to driver distraction – they were talking on a mobile phone while driving. 97 drivers were sanctioned for not using seat belts and helmets - 79 of them were drivers of vehicles, 17 – are passengers, 1 is a motorcyclist.

Within the framework of the control activity, the license plates of 5 drivers of vehicles were confiscated, who were driving at an excessive speed - over 40 km in a populated area and over 50 km outside a populated area.

Three of them are foreign citizens - a 60-year-old driver from Serbia was found in the village of Garlyano to be driving a car. “Lotus“ at 99 km/h. A 36-year-old driver of a car. “Skoda“ from RSM - a US citizen, was driving at 100 km/h, a 22-year-old driver of a car. “Seat Leon“ from the RSM was driving at 102 km/h – they were traveling in the direction of the Gyueshevo border checkpoint.

The drivers were escorted by the traffic police to the “Traffic Police“ sector – Kyustendil, they were sentenced to deprivation of the right to drive a vehicle for 2 months and suspension of the vehicles from traffic for 1 month.

The vehicles were left in the parking lot of the ODMVR.


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