Deputies adopted a complete ban on raising animals for valuable furs

A complete ban on raising mink and other animals for valuable furs in our country was adopted by the parliament at first reading. All political parties voted unanimously for the change in the Veterinary Medical Activity Act.

The bill submitted to the National Assembly by Anton Kutev and a group of MPs provides for serious sanctions for violations - for individuals the fine is from 800 to 1500 euros, and for companies - from 2500 to 4500 euros for the first and up to 10,000 euros for a second violation.

The ban does not apply to furs as a by-product of meat processing and does not affect those from hunting.

There are currently no operating mink farms in our country, the last one has been temporarily suspended since 2025. Enshrining the ban in law would guarantee that the breeding of mink for furs in our country, as well as all other species of animals, will not be repeated.